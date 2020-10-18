Fintech Focus For October 19, 2020
Quote Of The Day: Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated. - Confucius
Fintech Movers: COVID-19 has not slowed crypto M&A. To wit, the value of industry acquisitions in the first half of 2020 has already surpassed that of full-year 2019. - Coindesk
- Q.ai is disrupting the hedge fund industry.
- TD sues Plaid on trademark infringement.
- How Orca enables responsible investing.
- Wealthsimple raise gave it unicorn status.
- Cboe has agreed to acquire BIDS Trading.
- Nasdaq made an investment in Dealpath.
- RBC launches AI-guided trading platform.
- Alpaca raises $10M Series A for API tech.
- Square intros Terminal API developer tool.
- BofA adapts consumer tech for its clients.
- Varo launches a small-dollar loan product.
Watch For This: Coronavirus infections jumped by almost 17% over the past week as the number of new cases increased in 38 states and Washington, D.C. - Axios
- Citadel sues SEC over stock-order type.
- Elon’s Vegas Loop runs into regulation.
- Twitter changes hacked materials policy.
- Zuckerberg looks to overhaul a tax law.
- Fun statistics and data on ETF trading.
Market Moving Headline: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that differences remained with President Donald Trump’s administration on a wide-ranging coronavirus relief package but that she was optimistic legislation could be pushed through before Election Day. - Reuters
- Structured finance ratings appear stable.
- How to taxes for options, futures traders.
- Stock market update for the week ahead.
- ETFs to grow your portfolio post-election.
- American Airlines accelerated IT delivery.
- Grayscale sees more than $1B in inflows.
- Fed officials called for tougher regulation.
- Energy companies restart Gulf oil output.
- Used vehicles lift prices as inflation cools.
- 2020 the year of the customer call option.
