Fintech Focus For October 19, 2020

Quote Of The Day: Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated. - Confucius

Fintech Movers: COVID-19 has not slowed crypto M&A. To wit, the value of industry acquisitions in the first half of 2020 has already surpassed that of full-year 2019. - Coindesk

Q.ai is disrupting the hedge fund industry.

TD sues Plaid on trademark infringement.

How Orca enables responsible investing.

Wealthsimple raise gave it unicorn status.

Cboe has agreed to acquire BIDS Trading.

Nasdaq made an investment in Dealpath.

RBC launches AI-guided trading platform.

Alpaca raises $10M Series A for API tech.

Square intros Terminal API developer tool.

BofA adapts consumer tech for its clients.

Varo launches a small-dollar loan product.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is Q.ai, a robo investing app disrupting the hedge fund industry.

Watch For This: Coronavirus infections jumped by almost 17% over the past week as the number of new cases increased in 38 states and Washington, D.C. - Axios

Citadel sues SEC over stock-order type.

Elon’s Vegas Loop runs into regulation.

Twitter changes hacked materials policy.

Zuckerberg looks to overhaul a tax law.

Fun statistics and data on ETF trading.

Market Moving Headline: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that differences remained with President Donald Trump’s administration on a wide-ranging coronavirus relief package but that she was optimistic legislation could be pushed through before Election Day. - Reuters