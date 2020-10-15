Fintech Focus For October 16, 2020

Quote Of The Day: Cowboy innovation is worse than no innovation at all. - Alan Konevsky

Fintech Movers: The shift toward touchless payments is dramatic, with 8x more earnings calls mentions vs. last year. - CB Insights

Metromile eyes insurance transparency.

Intel bought digital currency for 5 years.

The Block introduced a data dashboard.

Stripe buys Nigeria’s Paystack fintech.

Mastercard, Stride team up on gig offer.

Bankia integrated Bloomberg AIM tech.

Facebook’s Libra taps HSBC executive.

Skynet Labs unveils a platform for apps.

Securitize buys Distributed Ledger Tech.

NYSE invites companies to test listings.

Archax exchange raised $8M in funding.

Ebanx makes a Central American push.

PayPal eyes growth, invests in Extend.

Tide, GoCardless partner on payments.

Rapyd partners with InComm Payments.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is Nasdaq, a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, and public company solutions.

Watch For This: Coronavirus infections jumped by almost 17% over the past week as the number of new cases increased in 38 states and Washington, D.C. - Axios

Diet and vulnerability to the coronavirus.

Bill Gates suggests he was a naive CEO.

Young, dumb traders created nightmare.

Russia withdrew from MH17 liability talk.

Voter-registration giving Trump an edge.

Army for Trump preparing to poll-watch.

No more indoor meetings for UK till April.

Market Moving Headline: Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, told CNBC Thursday that she has “no doubt” the U.S. will implement a new economic stimulus package that will help reduce the current uncertainties for the global economy. - CNBC