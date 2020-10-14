Fintech Focus For October 15, 2020

Quote Of The Day: There needs to be a sweet spot between the brand and your community. - Danny Cortenraede

Fintech Movers: [W]e think that over the next five years, Bitcoin presents a multi trillion dollar opportunity. - ARK Invest

M1 Finance closes on $45M Series C round.

Deutsche to introduce solutions with Google.

JPM seeing growth in BTC payment options.

Singapore approved a DLT bond exchange.

RBC launches AI-powered trading platform.

Fed is seeking pilot participants for FedNow.

BlackRock plans launch of Aladdin Climate.

Morgan Stanley’s AI chatbot to launch soon.

Fed, 6 other central banks eye crypto guide.

Singapore Exchange added Baton Systems.

Brex taps former Spotify executive for CMO.

SoFi has launched a social trading network.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event, this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is Sigma Ratings, an AI-powered rating agency focused on quantifying company-level non-credit risks.

Watch For This: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that he was disappointed there had not been more progress in Brexit trade talks, his office said on Wednesday. - Reuters

433 founder talks brands, entrepreneurship.

JPM’s Kolanovic warns all Biden supporters.

Real-estate influencer hit $500M milestone.

We should rethink growth to save capitalism.

Building an 8-figure business by saying no.

Early voting opened up in 3 more US states.

Fauci: Trump no longer contagious to others.

Market Moving Headline: Net income for the five biggest U.S. firms totaled $23.2 billion in the quarter, more than triple that of the second quarter and just 12% below the level reported a year earlier. - Bloomberg