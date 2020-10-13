Fintech Focus For October 14, 2020

Quote Of The Day: I never dreamed about success, I worked for it. - Estee Lauder

Fintech Movers: After years of working in and around Ethereum, Jonathan Perkins, alongside John and Charles Crain, founded SuperRare in 2017 on the back of a new non-fungible token (NFT) standard. Now, SuperRare’s interchangeable tokens allow collectors and artists the ability to exchange unique objects and art on the ethereum blockchain. - Benzinga

Chase, Greenlight intro kid accounts.

PCI Pal forms an alliance with Stripe.

Coinbase Wallet adds testnet support.

DLT tech to boost economy by $1.7T.

Causality unveils updates to platform.

Payability surpassed $3B in funding.

TD stays afloat with fintech partners.

Grata raised $3M to grow search tech.

ING, Unicef launch a fintech initiative.

FIMBank has added Fiserv AML tech.

Santander pushes digital-only deposit.

OECD plans to issue crypto tax guide.

How fintechs could empower women.

Nium expanded into Korea via E9pay.

Invesco launches new QQQ products.

Watch For This: One of China’s leading vaccine developers is working on a plan to inoculate students going overseas with Covid-19 shots that are yet to get regulatory approval. - Al Jazeera

JPM sticks with plan to build NY base.

Ikea plans to buy back used furniture.

Risk’s big role in investment strategies.

USDA: Schools to continue free meals.

China wears down Taiwanese defense.

Cristiano Ronaldo positive for COVID.

Red October has come to Hong Kong.

Market Moving Headline: Trump tweeted on Tuesday: “STIMULUS! “Go big or go home!!!” - Al Jazeera