YCharts Sold To PE Firm LLR Partners To Boost Strategic Growth Initiatives

YCharts, a cloud-based platform for financial advisors and wealth managers, formally announced it was acquired in an all-cash deal by private equity firm LLT Partners and completed a "growth recapitalization" to support the growth of its investment analytics and communications technology.

YCharts is a holistic platform for investment research. The company’s core product offers more than 6,000 professionals comprehensive data, visualization tools, and advanced analytics for listed stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds.

What Happened? As part of a vision to meet the needs of wealth management professionals entirely, YCharts tapped middle-market private equity firm LLR Partners for support of its product, sales, marketing, and continued growth initiatives.

TechCrunch estimates the deal was worth between $135 million and $270 million.

"LLR Partners brings to YCharts deep experience within wealth management technology, a collaborative approach, and a strategic vision that aligns with our long-term objectives," said Sean Brown, President and CEO of YCharts.

“I am grateful for the support we received from our Board of Directors and early investors over the last 10 years. As we enter the next stage of YCharts’ journey, our team is excited to partner with LLR who will support our continued growth and help us drive success for RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers.”

The development comes at a time when investment professionals are looking to cheaper and portable cloud-based investment analytics solutions.

“YCharts helps financial advisors and wealth managers easily demonstrate their value to clients with tools that enhance communications, simplify often complex financial topics and make smarter investment decisions,” said Sam Ryder, Vice President at LLR Partners.

Why It Matters? YCharts is a Benzinga Global Fintech Awards alum.

Overall, the development will provide YCharts with the capital and know-how to strategically act on emerging growth opportunities.

“Sean and his team have built a strong technology business that supports advisors through the digitization of wealth management, and we look forward to partnering with them to build the market leader,” added Mitchell Hollin, Partner at LLR Partners.

