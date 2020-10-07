Fintech Focus For October 8, 2020

Quote Of The Day: It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light. - Aristotle

Fintech Movers: [Bank of America] said it applied for 415 patents this year for innovations regarding money transfer, bill payments, ATM transaction pre-staging, check verification using augmented reality, and cardless and deviceless authentication technology. - Banking Dive

Fintech helping women entrepreneurs.

Nasdaq looks to Texas for a relocation.

Trality raises to build out crypto service.

Commonwealth drives systemic change.

Quantitative Brokers rolls out algo suite.

Clearstream, LuxSE invest in bond tech.

Eosfinex brings Bitfinex liquidity to EOS.

LSE plans better connectivity with TNS.

BoA improves cross-currency approach.

IEX makes expansion bid on approvals.

Liquidnet launches Investment Analytics.

Citi develops ESG platform for research.

CME has launched TreasuryWatch tool.

CMC intros ShareBaskets trading tech.

TORA expands OEMS to support trade.

Play2Pay grows gamified bill payments.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is Commonwealth, a driver of fintech innovation.

Watch For This: Azeri representatives heading to Geneva and Armenians to Moscow as France, Russia and the US increase efforts to end fighting. - Al Jazeera

Putin eyes Biden’s anti-Russian rhetoric.

Cutting-edge solutions for cybersecurity.

Biden blue wave could boost economy.

Veritonic has raised $3M from Audible.

Gender differences emerging in markets.

Japan, US, India, Australia target China.

Virus creates parallel economic realities.

Did Clinton concoct the Trump allegation.

Truth was murdered with disinformation.

Market Moving Headline: The European Union has no plans to offer concessions to Boris Johnson before next week’s Brexit deadline, betting that the U.K. prime minister won’t make good on threats to walk away from trade negotiations if he doesn’t get what he wants. - Bloomberg