Fintech Focus For October 7, 2020

Quote Of The Day: Merely raising tax rates on the wealthy and corporations wouldn’t really make the system any fairer. - Bloomberg

Fintech Movers: Crypto-friendly bank Silvergate said it was particularly "bullish" on its payments platform during its Q2 earnings call. Now it's announced the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) has exceeded $100 billion in transfer volumes. - Block

Robinhood launched auto investing.

SIA, Nexi creating payments group.

BNP, Curv partner on digital assets.

LCH SA clearing for Cboe Europe.

TradeStation Crypto on TradingView.

Atom Finance added a subscription.

LendingTree adding analysis tools.

MSCI intros research, analysis app.

Liquidnet adds investment analytics.

LSE upgrades connectivity options.

Standard Chartered, DBS team up.

AccessFintech secures a Series B.

WealthCharts intros trading platform.

Tipalti closes out $150M Series E.

GigaPoints secures $1.5M for tech.

Neocova eyes digital transformation.

Citi invests in Genesis Global Tech.

JPM, 55ip team on model portfolios.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is IGWT Block, a Carfax for your phone.

For a chance to make your mark on the future of innovation and be featured in this newsletter, check out our Global Fintech Awards! To meet the biggest names in fintech and discover emerging trends, get tickets here.

Watch For This: Hong Kong's status as a key Asian financial hub will remain intact according to business experts. - BBC

The best practices for supply chain.

Election a referendum on transport.

G Suite is now Google Workspace.

Facebook cracks down on QAnon.

New James Bond delayed till 2021.

Less driving to become permanent.

SpaceX awarded satellite contracts.

Image taken from Visual Capitalist.

Market Moving Headline: President Donald Trump ended talks with Democratic leaders on a new stimulus package, hours after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s strongest call yet for greater spending to avoid damaging the economic recovery. - Bloomberg