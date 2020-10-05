Fintech Focus For October 6, 2020

Quote Of The Day: Don’t be afraid of Covid. - President Trump

Fintech Movers: From providing digital payment solutions in channeling electricity subsidies and social safety nets for workforces, to becoming an investment platform for government debt securities, fintech firms assist governments and banks with COVID-19 public services. - Jakarta Post

CME group intros new VOLQ futures.

Robinhood’s impression on markets.

A55 snags $2M to scale lending tech.

Venmo launched its first credit card.

Coinbase investigates platform issues.

Refinitiv has bought Red Flag Group.

Citi invested in Genesis Global’s tech.

Liquidnet launched an analytics suite.

Why TradeStation is the better option.

Ebanx grew its Latin American reach.

NEC acquired Avaloq banking vendor.

Watch For This: United States President Donald Trump’s doctors announced that he will be discharged from the hospital on Monday evening after a three-day stay to treat symptoms of COVID-19. - Al Jazeera

The invisible software we depend on.

Jamie Dimon eyes permanent WFH.

Pandemic sparked a new plastic rush.

Tesla Model Y’s roof flies off on drive.

Dated protocols are bad news for 5G.

Market Moving Headline: Industry analysts in aggregate predict the S&P 500 will see a price increase of 11.6% over the next 12 months. - FactSet