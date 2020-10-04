Fintech Focus For October 5, 2020

Quote Of The Day: The only real prison is fear, and the only real freedom is freedom from fear. - Aung San Suu Kyi

Fintech Movers: With COVID-19 and remote work causing many people to reconsider where they live, cities like Austin, Denver and Salt Lake City have increasingly come into the spotlight as emerging startup hubs. - Crunchbase

Freetrade realizes exponential growth.

Goldman buys GM credit card service.

CME tackles water scarcity, innovation.

Moni launched new lending solutions.

ISDA discusses Tokyo Exchange halt.

ECB publishes report on a digital euro.

United Nations of (Money Laundering).

First blank-check ETF makes a debut.

MarketXLS democratizes market data.

Swift intros project for SME payments.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is Freetrade, a U.K.-based investing platform.

Watch For This: The pandemic closed hundreds of thousands of businesses across the country. But now applications for new U.S. businesses are rising at the fastest rate since 2007. - WSJ

Less traffic, more deaths during virus.

Election vulnerabilities and defenses.

Iconic home designs that define cities.

Turkey can’t avoid conflict and a war.

The tech helping students with school.

Market Moving Headline: Global banks are preparing for the possibility that there will be no clear victor on the night of the U.S. presidential election, a scenario that could spark days or weeks of chaos in global equities and fixed income markets, several bankers said. - Reuters