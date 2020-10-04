Fintech Focus For October 5, 2020
Quote Of The Day: The only real prison is fear, and the only real freedom is freedom from fear. - Aung San Suu Kyi
Fintech Movers: With COVID-19 and remote work causing many people to reconsider where they live, cities like Austin, Denver and Salt Lake City have increasingly come into the spotlight as emerging startup hubs. - Crunchbase
- Freetrade realizes exponential growth.
- Goldman buys GM credit card service.
- CME tackles water scarcity, innovation.
- Moni launched new lending solutions.
- ISDA discusses Tokyo Exchange halt.
- ECB publishes report on a digital euro.
- United Nations of (Money Laundering).
- First blank-check ETF makes a debut.
- MarketXLS democratizes market data.
- Swift intros project for SME payments.
Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:
Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.
Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event, this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.
Today's disruptive innovator is Freetrade, a U.K.-based investing platform.
Watch For This: The pandemic closed hundreds of thousands of businesses across the country. But now applications for new U.S. businesses are rising at the fastest rate since 2007. - WSJ
- Less traffic, more deaths during virus.
- Election vulnerabilities and defenses.
- Iconic home designs that define cities.
- Turkey can’t avoid conflict and a war.
- The tech helping students with school.
Market Moving Headline: Global banks are preparing for the possibility that there will be no clear victor on the night of the U.S. presidential election, a scenario that could spark days or weeks of chaos in global equities and fixed income markets, several bankers said. - Reuters
- MSCI: Stress testing inflation scenarios.
- Fed’s Kaplan concerned over more QE.
- Ford’s auto sales eye bump on demand.
- Pelosi suggests airline aid deal is near.
- US job growth slows, recovery plateaus.
- Amazon intros a new shopping service.
- Tesla delivered record 140,000 vehicles.
- Analysts increased SPX EPS estimates.
- Uber sold a stake in its logistics division.
