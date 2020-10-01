Fintech Focus For October 2, 2020

Quote Of The Day: I have learned over the years that when one's mind is made up, this diminishes fear. - Rosa Parks

Fintech Movers: [T]he number of buy-side firms that execute less than 20% of trades algorithmically, declined from 26% in 2017 to just 17% in 2020. Similarly, the number of firms executing 80% or more of their trades algorithmically declined from 201% to just 13% over the three-year period. - The Trade

StartEngine discusses a secondary market.

BaaS helps corporates monetize payments.

Brexit changes fuel demand for challengers.

CFTC and DOJ file charges against BitMEX.

ING shakes innovation office, development.

Mastercard eyes money management tools.

Visa’s crypto strategy is driving new growth.

JPM, LSE take top prizes in fintech awards.

Barclays, Citi invest in behavior biometrics.

Rocket Companies, Realtor.com partner up.

Harvest introduced a financial health index.

Bloomberg talks cloud technology adoption.

Talos announced launch of trading platform.

Tokyo Stock Exchange suffers malfunctions.

Look at Britain’s rising digital banking stars.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is iownit, a private permissioned blockchain for the private securities space.

For a chance to make your mark on the future of innovation and be featured in this newsletter, check out our Global Fintech Awards! To meet the biggest names in fintech and discover emerging trends, get tickets here.

Watch For This: Housebound urban residents are making more garbage, and budget-strapped cities are having trouble keeping up. - CityLab

Borat returned to America with his daughter.

Einride truck startup eyes self-driving tech.

The ultimate guide to decentralized finance.

Reaching gender equity in the fintech space.

Presidential debate shows US is in decline.

Challenges around decarbonizing transport.

Ford is killing off the Ford Mustang GT350.

Where Americans want their money to go.

How short selling adds to market efficiency.

Market Moving Headline: Global banks are preparing for the possibility that there will be no clear victor on the night of the U.S. presidential election, a scenario that could spark days or weeks of chaos in global equities and fixed income markets, several bankers said. - Reuters