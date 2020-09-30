Fintech Focus For October 1, 2020

Quote Of The Day: Wars are poor chisels for carving out peaceful tomorrows. - Martin Luther King, Jr.

Fintech Movers: Insurtech has emerged as a major draw for VC investment, with the space attracting more than $6B in funding last year. - CB Insights

Iownit intros a DLT for private markets.

How fintechs are dealing with security.

FindMarketPlays adds research tools.

GoCardless powers Bridgestone tech.

BNY Mellon preps fintech accelerator.

PEAK6 is supporting women in fintech.

Rapyd, Bnext team up on expansion.

IBM, Refinitiv team on machine learning.

GTCOM adds project with Bloomberg.

JPM adds digital hub to prevent fraud.

Retirable, Capitalize target retirement.

Flinks launches data connectivity tools.

BME adds TCA, execution technology.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is FinTech Sandbox, a platform for broad-based change in financial services.

For a chance to make your mark on the future of innovation and be featured in this newsletter, check out our Global Fintech Awards! To meet the biggest names in fintech and discover emerging trends, get tickets here.

Watch For This: Manhattan office employees are returning to work at a much slower pace than those in most other major U.S. cities, raising the risk that New York faces a more protracted and painful recovery from the coronavirus pandemic than much of the rest of the country. - WSJ

How an average investor really invests.

Multi-strat hedge funds hiring like mad.

Clinton had allegedly smeared Trump.

Morgan Stanley seeks less office space.

LATAM Mobility startups eye more EVs.

VCs and PE lean more left than usual.

Treasury will start forgiving PPP loans.

Market Moving Headline: FAA Chief Steve Dickson conducted a nearly two-hour evaluation flight at the controls of a Boeing 737 MAX on Wednesday, a milestone for the jet to win approval to resume flying after two fatal crashes. - Reuters