Fintech Focus For September 30, 2020

Quote Of The Day: The man with a new idea is a crank, until the idea succeeds. - Mark Twain

Fintech Movers: Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, took a strong stance against employee-driven corporate activism over the weekend, explaining that, going forward, his company would be “mission focused.” - Coindesk

ButterflyMX secures $35M in round.

Goldman Sachs eyes digital assets.

Square rolls out QR-based features.

TMX provides market data to Yahoo.

MIT will prevent blockchain attacks.

Facet Wealth raised a $25M round.

USM rolls out mobile app for brokers.

Deposit Solutions launches in US.

Goldman launches FX trade engine.

Capitalize launched a 401K initiative.

CTIM taps Bloomberg for workflow.

Kadena embraced DeFi technology.

LendingTree added bank accounts.

Argentine fintech Ualá has launched.

Personal Capital eyes literacy, tech.

Congress is examining fintech banks.

Refinitiv is moving away from Eikon.

Azlo launches subscription banking.

Amazon launched a new way to pay.

Watch For This: At least 39 states did not have enough money to pay all of their bills at the end of 2019, leaving them ill-prepared to shoulder the costs of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report. - Accounting Today

Latin America struggles with hunger.

The most powerful women in finance.

Democrats released smaller relief bill.

Colorado’s startup scene flying high.

UK faces second wave, Brexit issues.

Florida lifted its restaurant restrictions.

Data: Robinhood users not reckless.

B2C know-how boon to supply chains.

Making life better for the middle class.

Masters behind JPMs spoofing, fraud.

Market Moving Headline: Based on [a] cross-country regression, the dollar should have depreciated by 12 percentage points more than it has (11 percentage points if we do not include Russia and Turkey). [I]nterpret these gaps as the appropriate measure of the dollar’s exorbitant duty in the COVID-19 crisis. - Tellimer