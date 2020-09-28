Fintech Focus For September 29, 2020

Quote Of The Day: When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it. - Henry Ford

Fintech Movers: Financial health will become the new basis of competition in banking. - Forbes

Finicity added to banking and credit tech.

Wirex enlisted Crowdcube crowdfunding.

Stripe leads PayMongo’s $12M financing.

Bloomberg the third largest ETF provider.

Uniswap bigger than entire DeFi industry.

5 fintech trends likely to stick post-COVID.

Jack Dorsey detailed blockchain strategy.

BNY, GTreasury team on payments tech.

Airwallex targets Stripe with $200M raise.

LendIt Fintech recognized award winners.

JPMorgan rolls out digital hub, fraud tools.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is Greenlight, a tool that helps kids build long-term wealth.

For a chance to make your mark on the future of innovation and be featured in this newsletter, check out our Global Fintech Awards ! To meet the biggest names in fintech and discover emerging trends, get tickets here.

Watch For This: Washington has made preparations to withdraw diplomats from Iraq after warning Baghdad it could shut its embassy. - Reuters

Flapz launches private flight marketplace.

How startups are helping restaurants out.

COVID-19’s impact on European mobility.

Unexpected trade recovery in East Africa.

Market Moving Headline: The U.S. election ... outcome could have significant implications for key policy areas: fiscal stimulus, public investment, taxation, regulation and foreign affairs. It also has the potential to supercharge structural trends such as an increased policy and market focus on sustainability. - BlackRock