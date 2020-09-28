Fintech Focus For September 29, 2020
Quote Of The Day: When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it. - Henry Ford
Fintech Movers: Financial health will become the new basis of competition in banking. - Forbes
- Finicity added to banking and credit tech.
- Wirex enlisted Crowdcube crowdfunding.
- Stripe leads PayMongo’s $12M financing.
- Bloomberg the third largest ETF provider.
- Uniswap bigger than entire DeFi industry.
- 5 fintech trends likely to stick post-COVID.
- Jack Dorsey detailed blockchain strategy.
- BNY, GTreasury team on payments tech.
- Airwallex targets Stripe with $200M raise.
- LendIt Fintech recognized award winners.
- JPMorgan rolls out digital hub, fraud tools.
Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:
Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.
Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event, this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.
Today's disruptive innovator is Greenlight, a tool that helps kids build long-term wealth.
For a chance to make your mark on the future of innovation and be featured in this newsletter, check out our Global Fintech Awards! To meet the biggest names in fintech and discover emerging trends, get tickets here.
Watch For This: Washington has made preparations to withdraw diplomats from Iraq after warning Baghdad it could shut its embassy. - Reuters
- Flapz launches private flight marketplace.
- How startups are helping restaurants out.
- COVID-19’s impact on European mobility.
- Unexpected trade recovery in East Africa.
Market Moving Headline: The U.S. election ... outcome could have significant implications for key policy areas: fiscal stimulus, public investment, taxation, regulation and foreign affairs. It also has the potential to supercharge structural trends such as an increased policy and market focus on sustainability. - BlackRock
- Uber granted an 18-month London license.
- Hedge funds run biggest dollar short risks.
- Texas manufacturing shows added growth.
- Quebec to announce new virus restrictions.
- Fiat will pay a $9.5M penalty on emissions.
- Debt exchanges could lead to bankruptcy.
- New York’s positive virus test rate rose up.
- Trump-backed Canadian railway to free oil.
