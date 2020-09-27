Fintech Focus For September 28, 2020

Quote Of The Day: If everyone fought for their own convictions there would be no war. - Leo Tolstoy

Fintech Movers: Both fintech and big tech credit seems to complement other forms of credit, rather than substitute for them,­ and may increase overall access to credit. - BIS

Russia’s Sberbank shifted its strategy.

Ant launches blockchain trade platform.

Gemini expands into UK with approval.

Zillow to open a real estate brokerage.

OneConnect won digital banking award.

Attunely secured $9M for tech initiative.

Science, technology drives UK strategy.

OneBanks has partnered with Nuapay.

Big names partner with LATAM fintechs.

Plaid, Coinbase work on DeFi startups.

Pico connects to a low-latency network.

Watch For This: President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign released a “Platinum Plan” that outlines promises he is making to black Americans over the next 4 years, if he remains the U.S. president. The plan seeks to uplift black communities through, in part, an investment of about $500 billion. - Epoch Times

Ray Dalio on the crisis with capitalism.

LinkedIn has launched Stories feature.

China simulates an attack on US base.

Armenia intros martial law after clash.

CIA has a plan to poach tech workers.

Early pitch decks of unicorn companies.

Google to help employees pay off debt.

Market Moving Headline: Overall, large cap stocks that split outperform the market by an average of 5% over the next 12 months. Just announcing a split causes the average stocks to outperform the market by 2.5%, indicating the market expected gains even before tradability improves. - Traders Magazine