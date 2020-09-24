Fintech Focus For September 25, 2020
Quote Of The Day: War is what happens when language fails. - Margaret Atwood
Fintech Movers: NYCE, a fintech geared towards real estate investing, formally announced it became the fastest real estate company to raise $1 million through the Regulation CF, on the Wefunder and Republic investing platforms. - Benzinga
- UWM CEO talks IPO and lending tech.
- Atomyze adds fintech pioneers to team.
- Sontiq intros payment fraud protection.
- Blueboard has closed a $9.3M Series A.
- Santander, Roostify team over lending.
- Fed may send Americans digital dollars.
- Razer, Perx will transform neobanking.
- CloudMargin raised $15M in a Series B.
- EBS connects to IHS thinkFolio platform.
- Wells Fargo tapped Envestnet | Yodlee.
- Stripe adds Salesforce technology deal.
- FreshBooks expands, buys Facturama.
Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:
Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.
Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event, this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.
Today's disruptive innovator is ARK Invest, a global asset manager specializing in thematic investing.
Watch For This: The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week, supporting views the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was running out of steam amid diminishing government funding. - Reuters
- How Gary Vaynerchuk will mentor you.
- Enthusiast Gaming promotes civic duty.
- Congress agrees on funding for farmers.
- Beijing ratcheted up pressure on Taipei.
- UK announces new unemployment plan.
Market Moving Headline: Longer term, tech also remains the winner of ongoing structural disruption, including the shift to Artificial Intelligence (AI), innovation in e-commerce and payments, and continued evolution in mobility. - JPM
- A healthy correction or something more.
- Canada targets boost to unemployment.
- YouTube provides mail-in ballots videos.
- Americas leads in M&A digital adoption.
- Consumers transformed spending habits.
- Amazon unveils indoor drone and alarm.
- Airport virus tests, dogs spur new travel.
- California will ban sales of gasoline cars.
- Senate issuing subpoenas to tech CEOs.
