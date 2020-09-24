Fintech Focus For September 25, 2020

Quote Of The Day: War is what happens when language fails. - Margaret Atwood

Fintech Movers: NYCE, a fintech geared towards real estate investing, formally announced it became the fastest real estate company to raise $1 million through the Regulation CF, on the Wefunder and Republic investing platforms. - Benzinga

UWM CEO talks IPO and lending tech.

Atomyze adds fintech pioneers to team.

Sontiq intros payment fraud protection.

Blueboard has closed a $9.3M Series A.

Santander, Roostify team over lending.

Fed may send Americans digital dollars.

Razer, Perx will transform neobanking.

CloudMargin raised $15M in a Series B.

EBS connects to IHS thinkFolio platform.

Wells Fargo tapped Envestnet | Yodlee.

Stripe adds Salesforce technology deal.

FreshBooks expands, buys Facturama.

Watch For This: The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week, supporting views the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was running out of steam amid diminishing government funding. - Reuters

How Gary Vaynerchuk will mentor you.

Enthusiast Gaming promotes civic duty.

Congress agrees on funding for farmers.

Beijing ratcheted up pressure on Taipei.

UK announces new unemployment plan.

Market Moving Headline: Longer term, tech also remains the winner of ongoing structural disruption, including the shift to Artificial Intelligence (AI), innovation in e-commerce and payments, and continued evolution in mobility. - JPM