Fintech Focus For September 24, 2020

Quote Of The Day: Not getting the election results in a timely manner will be destabilizing. - Axios

Fintech Movers: The Bureau of Fiscal Service is continuing its study of blockchain technology in a new project, Blockchain for Grant Payments. - Block

Greenlight is helping kids build wealth.

BornTec streamlines trading analytics.

First American eyeing growth and tech.

Singapore-India trading link ends spat.

Citi joins ICE ETF Hub as a participant.

Robinhood has raised another $460M.

Quasar Flash gets $4.5M for SME tech.

Next Insurance lands $250M Series D.

Refinitiv enhances fixed income trade.

Coinbase tapped Venmo, Google hires.

MarketAxess bought Börse’s reporting.

Blend expands into consumer banking.

Sezzle has partnered with Ally Lending.

Goldman added cloud transaction tech.

Watch For This: San Francisco residents are on edge and sounding the alarm amid a spate of brazen break-ins throughout the city, according to KPIX5, which notes that burglaries in the city were up 42% in the first nine months of the year vs. the same period in 2019. - ZeroHedge

Bikes and scooters shake up transport.

Citigroup halted option market making.

Most hyped investments over 20 years.

Buy-side firms hone in on outsourcing.

Model S Plaid runs sub-9 quarter miles.

Asia budget deficits require new tactics.

Market Moving Headline: [Goldman] economists expect the US FDA to approve at least one coronavirus vaccine this year, predicting that large shares of the US and European populations will be vaccinated by the end of the second and third quarters, respectively. And a vaccine would boost US growth by 3% and Europe by 2%. - Financial News