Fintech Focus For September 22, 2020

Fintech Movers: Federally chartered banks can hold reserve funds for stablecoin issuers, according to new guidance from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. - Block

Binance creates exclusive Innovation Zone.

CFTC finalized rules for improved reporting.

TrueLayer secures $25M through Series C.

Unifimoney has partnered with DriveWealth.

Ledgerflow intros bank, lending technology.

FinCen overhaul to AML would bring clarity.

Marco Financial gets $26M in funding, credit.

SoftBank is investing $2B in Latin America.

CIA added R&D arm, focuses on blockchain.

Watch For This: California is putting all new unemployment benefits claims on hold for the next two weeks as it tries to sort out an epic backlog affecting more than 1.6 million people who have lost their jobs amid the coronavirus crisis. - PYMNTS

Singapore becomes a safe harbour for tech.

Billions show lifestyles and hobbies revealed.

Covid upended middle-class family finances.

Lunar tech is installed into autonomous cars.

Uber self-driving operator charged for death.

Market Moving Headline: Global banks faced a fresh scandal about dirty money on Monday as they sought to limit the fallout from a cache of leaked documents showing they transferred more than $2 trillion in suspect funds over nearly two decades. - Reuters