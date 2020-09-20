Fintech Focus For September 21, 2020

Quote Of The Day: In a time of deceit telling the truth is a revolutionary act. - George Orwell

Fintech Movers: The European Union (EU) will release a new set of rules by 2024 — with the aim to streamline cross-border payments — by leveraging blockchain and crypto-assets such as stablecoins. - Block

S&P Intel adds 10M company profiles.

Finicity finalizes Schwab agreements.

Impacts of China’s crypto on fintechs.

SocGen targets virtualized computing.

Chime doubles value, is worth $14.5B.

BidFx intros desktop app on OpenFin.

NYSE expects more listing innovation.

UBS targets virtual reality trading tech.

Visa Everywhere announces finalists.

Goldman, JPM, Citi fintech initiatives.

Uniswap intros new governance token.

Watch For This: A shift away from California at the Series B stage suggests that the next generation of U.S. unicorns and decacorns may be less concentrated in San Francisco and Silicon Valley. - Crunchbase

Xi-Modi face off due to rising ambitions.

Analyzing Financial Transaction Taxes.

4 Federal Reserve storylines to follow.

A second COVID wave has hit the UK.

JPM trader jailed on price manipulation.

Market Moving Headline: Indebtedness and malinvestment in unproductive activities will lower the economy's growth prospects. - Benzinga