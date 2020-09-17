Fintech Focus For September 18, 2020

Good morning! If you're new to the Fintech Focus, you can subscribe here!

Quote Of The Day: You can do everything right and still fail. - Will Eastman

Fintech Movers: Banking giant UBS is skeptical that Bitcoin is a safe-haven asset, according to a report issued on September 9 by its Swiss division. - Decrypt

Market value of big fintech has hit $1T.

Mx51 gears up for platform expansion.

Overbond intros bond pricing product.

BNP Paribas teams with Digital Asset.

Truist launches corporate venture arm.

Quanto closes $15M for open banking.

Ebanx, Amazon team up on payments.

Charting the COVID effect on fintechs.

Wirex intros overhaul, expansion effort.

Cape startup unveiled open-bank card.

ARK’s research on Bitcoin investments.

Mortgage securities flooding the market.

Retail’s future in the Asia-Pacific region.

Low-code and a software-focused world.

Barclays sent traders home due to virus.

Twitter tightens security for US election.

Market Moving Headline: The Asian Development Bank has had to make a second cut in its forecasts for Asian economies in 2020 and its estimates for recovery in 2021 are rather tentative. - Asia Sentinel