Fintech Focus For September 17, 2020
Quote Of The Day: It is hard to fail but it is worse never to have tried to succeed. - Theodore Roosevelt
Fintech Movers: The global fintech sector faces an "existential crisis", says McKinsey, as sources of funding dry up. - Finextra
- What’s the outlook for crypto brokerages.
- Floodlight launches value-based investing.
- YieldX introduced an investment platform.
- MarketAxess to buy MuniBrokers platform.
- CB Insights acquires DLT firm Blockdata.
- Cross-border paytech Veem raised $31M.
- Kraken has won a bank charter approval.
- Barclays deploys trading, pricing engine.
- Nasdaq launches AML investigation tech.
- Bloomberg expands alternative data offer.
- Unpacking DeFi, SushiSwap’s significance.
- CircleCI celebrates 9 years with 1M users.
- DTCC enhances ETF clearing capability.
- Oppenheimer, InvestCloud team on tech.
- Current adds Burger King and Forever 21.
- Square Payroll adds on-demand payment.
- Innovation, regulation in digital asset tech.
Watch For This: Chinese virologist, Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who yesterday "shocked" the world of establishment scientists and other China sycophants, by publishing a "smoking gun" scientific paper demonstrating that the Covid-19 virus was man made, is "silenced." - ZeroHedge
- Bridging the gap for comms, marketing.
- Tom Cruise is still doing his own stunts.
- FBI, Twitter, Facebook disrupt Russia.
- Go-to steps for finding angel investors.
- Large Manhattan developer to foreclose.
- What are SPACs and will they remain?
- Virus forces JPM to send traders home.
- How quickly can you go viral on TikTok?
Market Moving Headline: Congress' inability to agree on new stimulus measures could add further to the downside on jobs. Without additional relief, Morgan Stanley analysts estimate the economy will take an additional six months to return to where it was before the pandemic, until the fourth quarter of 2021. - Axios
- Uber sells its European freight business.
- Japan export falls ease, trade improves.
- Studies flashing sub-zero rate warnings.
- Rubio urges Trump to scrap TikTok deal.
- Projections show a smaller economic hit.
- White House signals higher stimulus offer.
- Fiscal policy cut into consumer spending.
- GE CEO expects positive cash flow in H2.
- Hurricane cuts output, dampens demand.
- The Fed has vowed to keep rates at zero.
- GM to manufacture its EV drive systems.
- Henry Hub futures become the standard.
