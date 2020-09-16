Upcoming C-Suite Real Talk Event Gets The Executive Perspective On FinTech's Role In The Future Of Work

Envestnet | Yodlee, a leading financial data aggregation and analytics company serving FinTech and financial services, recently announced the first of what is to be a quarterly series of interviews with executive members of some of the world’s most cutting edge financial companies. The events will be held in partnership with The Muslim American Leadership Alliance (MALA).

Kicking off the C-Suite Real Talk series, moderator Holly Weckler will be speaking with Pangea Money Transfer General Manager Joshua Gordon-Blake about the shifting strategies and best practices of managing a company in the midst of a global pandemic.

The interactive discussion is scheduled to take place on September 24th at 11:00 AM PST (3 PM EST) via Zoom. Anyone interested in attending can RSVP via the Envestnet | Yodlee Launchpad.

Defining The Future of Work

The C-Suite Real Talk series is the brainchild of Weckler and MALA's Chief Experience Officer (CXO) Ahmed Flex Omar. It is one of many initiatives to emerge from 2019’s Chicago Ideas Week.

That conference brought together leaders from an array of industries to discuss ideas and develop applications to improve financial wellness and literacy. The C-Suite Real Talk series is looking to continue that spirit of optimism and innovation while applying it to emerging challenges facing entrepreneurs throughout the world.



Photo from last year's Chicago Ideas Week

According to series co-founder Omar, "As we continue our battle against COVID-19, we must be vigilant in exploring new innovative ways to serve our communities."

Although the global pandemic has only recently forced the world to reconsider the ways we conduct business, Envestnet | Yodlee, MALA and the FinTech ecosystem in general, have each grappled with many of the questions of financial access, inclusivity and reliability since their inception.

As an industry known for conducting business and offering products that work on a national and often global scale, FinTech has a track record in leading the digital transition conversation by leveraging technology and online services to solve both new and longstanding challenges.

Leading In An Age Of Pandemic

The event is planned as a virtual fireside chat on leading and growing a technology startup in an era of rapidly developing technology and a shifting public health landscape. Specifically, the discussion aims to cover how the future of work is being defined by the ongoing global pandemic and what questions remain surrounding the uncertain professional paradigm.

Gordon-Blake, who has been with Pangea Money Transfer for most of its eight-year history, will speak to the challenges the company has tackled managing and expanding its team, as well as the technological adaptations it has made in order to thrive in a digital workspace.

In addition, Gordon-Blake and moderator Weckler will field questions from the audience on the challenges they have been forced to confront during the pandemic, including raising capital, training staff and leveraging technology to bring their products and services to new clients.

About The Event Organizers

Pangea Money Transfer, which was founded in 2012, has established itself as the number one rated international money transfer app on the Google Play and Apple App Store. The company offers transfer services to more than 15 countries throughout Latin America and Asia, with transactions taking as little as 30 seconds.

Envestnet | Yodlee, the leading data aggregation and data analytics platform, helps consumers live better financial lives through innovative products and services created for more than 1,400 financial institutions and FinTech companies,

The Muslim American Leadership Alliance is a non-profit civic organization committed to promoting individual freedom and diversity while celebrating its members’ unique heritages. The organization works in highlighting diversity and inclusion within the professional world by supporting entrepreneurs of color.

For additional information about the C-Suite Real Talk series and how to get involved, visit the Envestnet | Yodlee Launchpad homepage.