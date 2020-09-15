Fintech Focus For September 16, 2020

Quote Of The Day: There is little money to be made almost anywhere in the world. - Bill Gross

Fintech Movers: Fintech is viewed as the “new normal” by 73 percent of Americans, according to the report, and 67 percent plan to continue managing most of their finances digitally after COVID. - Crunchbase

Reasons companies switch to Nasdaq.

Incentify secures $4.25M for innovation.

BNP Securities teams with Digital Asset.

Flagstar opens up MortgageTech event.

Trading Central adds Refinitiv analytics.

Infor cloud migration gained momentum.

MoneyLion hones in on thematic offer.

Square unveiled on-demand payments.

Visa launches ‘Click to Pay’ in Canada.

Everyware saw growth in payment tech.

Where top banks are betting on fintech.

JPM, BlackRock add Saphyre platform.

CSBC unveils fintech regulatory regime.

Goldman leads $22.5M iugu investment.

Virtu launches Prism Frontier analytics.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is Steve Quirk, the Global Head of Trading and Education at TD Ameritrade.

Watch For This: According to a new report commissioned by the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), as of July, the number of people who said they sometimes or often did not have enough to eat has skyrocketed to 29 million, or 11 percent of adults in the United States. - The Counter

Market Moving Headline: The World Trade Organization found on Tuesday that the United States had breached global trading rules by imposing multi-billion dollar tariffs in President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, a ruling that drew anger from Washington. - Reuters