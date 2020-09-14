Fintech Focus For September 15, 2020

Quote Of The Day: Be yourself; everyone else is already taken. - Oscar Wilde

Fintech Movers: In August 2020, FinTech startups worldwide raised $2.80 billion worth of VC/PE investments across 220 deals. In terms of MoM trends, there was an increase of 1.4% from the $2.76 billion raised by FinTechs in terms of VC funding in July 2020. However, there was a decrease of 7.1% MoM compared to 220 deals in June concerning the number of deals. - MEDICI

Fintech Pledge to strengthen UK tech.

AlphaFlow raises $600K on Republic.

Chip fundraises $14M on Crowdcube.

Goldman’s Marcus adds insights tech.

Oyster snags seed over SME finance.

SoFi uploads $19B loan data to dv01.

Euronext confirms Borsa Italiana offer.

OKEx renames, upgrades public chain.

BoA sets new record for patents filed.

Raisin announces a Finect partnership.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is Kelli A. Keough, the Global Head of Digital Wealth Management at J.P. Morgan.

Watch For This: U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that he’s open to an election debate between him and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, moderated by Joe Rogan. - Bloomberg

WHO reports most new COVID cases.

Government shutdown is approaching.

Tech companies target bank services.

JPM’s productivity falls in light of WFH.

China beats US in quantum computing.

Market Moving Headline: The broad macro backdrop has been improving, risk assets have rallied a long way, and increasing market volatility points to risks that investors will need to navigate as the U.S. presidential election draws closer. All this leaves us moderately pro-risk as we head into year end, with a preference for credit. - BlackRock