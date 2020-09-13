Fintech Focus For September 14, 2020

Quote Of The Day: I failed my way to success. - Thomas Edison

Fintech Movers: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong doubled down on his past criticism of Apple, highlighting the tech giant's unwillingness to allow certain crypto-related features on its mobile app. - Block

Central bankers near a decision on crypto.

Credit Suisse launches a digital bank rival.

HSBC develops AI-based cash technology.

Mastercard intros a CBDC testing platform.

Nubank buys Easynvest to access market.

MEMX unveils smart pricing structure tech.

Klarna looks to new funds, $10B valuation.

Microsoft, Refinitiv eye data in partnership.

Santander spun out its fintech venture arm.

Square eyes increased crypto tech access.

Euronext preparing a bid for Borsa Italiana.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is Kerim Derhalli, founder at Invstr.

For a chance to make your mark on the future of innovation and be featured in this newsletter, check out our Global Fintech Awards !

Watch For This: The current data on the U.S. Covid-19 outbreak is “disturbing,” White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday as he disputed President Donald Trump’s claim that the U.S. is “rounding the corner.” - CNBC

COVID financial pain worse than expected.

Bytedance won’t sell TikTok US operations.

Australian law threatens migration experts.

Nasdaq on the evolution of retail investing.

NYSE suggests it may leave NJ due to tax.

Market Moving Headline: Based on ride-hailing networks and the shift from gas-powered to electric vehicles, ARK believes that the risks to auto loans, the asset-backed securities supporting them, and their underlying collateral are not well understood and could cascade through the global auto ecosystem. - ARK Invest