Fintech Focus Roundup For September 12, 2020

S&P Global Market Intelligence, Snowflake Team Up

What's Going On: On Sept. 9, S&P Global Market Intelligence announced a collaboration with cloud data platform Snowflake, to seamlessly deliver S&P’s Global industry-leading financial, textual, ESG, and alternative data.

What Does It Mean: The collaboration is part of an initiative to eliminate the data ingestion process and improve efficiency.

“So it starts with the data. Then you've got the delivery. And today, we've introduced cloud delivery. But then we take it a step further and we complement that with quantamental research, as well as a suite of solutions, to help our clients get more out of this data." - Warren Breakstone, Managing Director and Chief Product Officer for Data Management Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence

M1 Surpasses $2B In Assets, Hones In On Growth

What Happened: M1 Finance, a platform for money management, announced it surpassed $2 billion in assets.

Why It Matters: “Our record number of account signups and net inflows on M1 is evidence that our platform is solving financial challenges for people, so much so they want to talk about it with their families and friends,” said M1 Finance CEO Brian Barnes.

“Investors are tired of the work required to manage their money across many apps and banking providers, and they are desperate for an app that combines investing, borrowing, and banking in one.”

Flytrex, Walmart Partner On Drone Delivery

What Happened: In partnership with Flytrex, a drone delivery technology, Walmart Inc formally announced the launch of on-demand drone delivery in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

What Does It Mean: Consumers “don’t have to get out of their pajamas” when ordering goods, Flytrex CEO Yariv Bash told Benzinga in a previous interview. Flytrex’s data aggregation and GPS technologies enable drones to hover as close as 100 feet to homes and lower goods, on wires, to the ground.

How Carrot Helps With Dividend Investing

What's The Problem: In light of the commission-free trading revolution, inexperienced participants flooded the market, actively speculating with the use of short-term, risky strategies. The problem with risky strategies: investors are quickly worn out when things turn bad.

What's The Solution: Founded in 2020, The Carrot App is a fintech specializing in portfolio management. The company is one of few that provide dividend-focused tracking tools for investors looking to take an active, informed approach to long-term investing.

Infor's Cloud Tech Drives Enterprise Efficiency

What Happened: Infor, a provider of business cloud solutions, formally announced it achieved significant progress in the past 12 months, growing its customer base by 400%.

Why It Matters: Founded in 2002, and acquired by Koch Industries in February of 2020, Infor is an enterprise software solution enabling finance operations to keep up with the digital transformation.

In the simplest way, the company's core product CloudSuite is an integrated finance and supply management software that reinvents the general ledger, increases supply management transparency, and uncovers cost savings opportunities.