Fintech Focus For September 11, 2020

Quote Of The Day: I find that the harder I work, the more luck I seem to have. - Thomas Jefferson

Fintech Movers: There is a great industry need for automated corporate actions solutions, according to a survey by SIX conducted among leading global asset managers, wealth managers, custodians, clearing houses and investment banks. - Markets Media

S&P Global, Snowflake team on cloud delivery.

Binance puts up $100M to attract DeFi projects.

Mastercard to help Central Banks test cryptos.

Indian investment app Groww has raised $21M.

TZero gets an okay to intro retail broker dealer.

Truvalue Labs, Solactive intro AI-driven indices.

Data suppliers sign up to deliver data via Crux.

Citi, JPM, and State Street invested in Capitolis.

Dynamo acquires Imagineer Technology Group.

Azimo partners with Alipay on money transfers.

Google Cloud makes changes to finance team.

Anchorage named custody provider for Oasis.

Credit Suisse introduced digital challenger app.

Curve has extended Google Pay across Europe.

Bitstamp installs Nasdaq matching engine tech.

Watch For This: UBS Group said on Thursday that it would advise private clients investing globally to choose sustainable investments over more traditional options, the first major financial institution to do so. - Reuters

Market Moving Headline: Fed data also shows that many low income households are over-invested in housing and bonds. Over the long term, stock performance beats residential real estate and fixed income. That means increased retail ownership of stocks should improve the retirement security of more households, as asset diversification reduces volatility and improves overall returns. - Nasdaq