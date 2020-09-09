Fintech Focus For September 10, 2020

Quote Of The Day: Love is a serious mental disease. - Plato

Fintech Movers: M1 Finance, a platform for money management, announced it surpassed $2 billion in assets. - Benzinga

Carrot to expand its dividend tech.

Long-Term Stock Exchange opens.

Binance enters the Turkish market.

Displayed markets face innovation.

Fed taps Tradeweb to counterparty.

UNest acquires Littlefund gift app.

CME intros FX options technology.

Asset Management deployed EMS.

Integral updates FX platform tech.

SIX, Nasdaq expand data network.

Mastercard adds mx51 to program.

Google Finance set for a relaunch.

SushiSwap initiates fund migration.

Mastercard intros CBDC platform.

Paxful added Tether to its platform.

Bancorp SPAC files for $200M IPO.

Paysend expands into US markets.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is Thomas Peterffy, the founder and chairman at Interactive Brokers.

For a chance to make your mark on the future of innovation and be featured in this newsletter, check out our Global Fintech Awards!

Watch For This: Joe Biden is favourite to win the US Presidential election in eight weeks’ time, according to market strategists at one of the world’s biggest investment managers. - Financial News

Fed error spurs lower stress buffers.

Trading desks not impacted by tech.

Deloitte to spin-off restructuring arm.

Citadel’s Silber: Don’t blame options.

Rochester Police Department quits.

Sino-Indian border met with combat.

Second COVID wave confronts EU.

Stimulus deadlock keeps USD weak.

Power of data, analytics in markets.

Market Moving Headline: Barry Norris, chief executive of Argonaut Capital, and manager of the Argonaut Absolute Return Fund, says he is short healthcare stocks including Novavax and Inovio, saying he made those bets because market expectations of a vaccine are misplaced. - Financial News