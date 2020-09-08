Fintech Focus For September 9, 2020

Quote Of The Day: We have seen peak rebound. - Joachim Fels

Fintech Movers: Defi is not even close to the ICO hype bubble level yet. Bubbles are usually the result of a euphoric retail crowd running ahead of itself. - Coindesk

BSP pushes digital bank framework.

Policygenius a fast-growing fintech.

Robinhood revamps options offering.

Visa, Vipps deal over digital wallets.

SmartStream adds derivatives to SI.

Asian fintechs upend traditional loans.

Übank brings savings tech to the US.

EU restarts probe into LSE merger.

Bitfinex, Arcane, and Fulgur fund LN.

Melio raised $144M for B2B tools kit.

Cred joined Visa’s fast track program.

Chip preps a crowdfunding campaign.

Mettalex intros token incentive effort.

SIX brings Accelerator F10 to Spain.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is Holistiplan, a provider of efficiency tools for financial advising.

For a chance to make your mark on the future of innovation and be featured in this newsletter, check out our Global Fintech Awards!

Watch For This: California Highway Patrol officers issued more than 15,000 tickets from mid-March through Aug. 19 for speeds exceeding 100 mph, more than a 100% increase over the same time period a year ago. That includes a continuing spike from May on. - USNews

China’s play on European-area trade.

JPM: Clients and staff misused funds.

Germany raises pressure on Russia.

How to respond or fix data breaches.

8 low-cost user acquisition strategies.

Tools for overcoming overconfidence.

Chart taken from The Market Ear.

Market Moving Headline: Labor markets will continue to struggle, particularly in areas like bars and restaurants, and in segments that require workers to interact with the public. - Cumberland