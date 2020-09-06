Fintech Focus For September 7, 2020

Quote Of The Day: Two armies that fight each other is like one large army that commits suicide. - Henri Barbusse

Fintech Movers: The European fintech scene has experienced tremendous growth over the last few years. One of the key drivers of this growth is open banking. This is causing financial institutions and fintechs to partner together to provide more innovative, user-friendly solutions for consumers throughout Europe. - Finovate

Metromile and Ford partner on insurtech.

IBKR added sentiment columns to TWS.

Binance launches centralized AMM pool.

Stash sign-ups, deposits are swelling up.

Goldman Sachs bets on cars and coffee.

ForexClear eyes non-deliverable options.

BoE governor eyes stablecoin regulation.

Bardin Hill implements SS&C technology.

Robinhood to face a $10M fine for PFOF.

TNS expands Euronext data connections.

WeTrust adopts Refinitiv’s trade workflow.

IHS Markit pairs with BondCliq over data.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is Secfi, a provider of equity planning solutions.

For a chance to make your mark on the future of innovation and be featured in this newsletter, check out our Global Fintech Awards!

Watch For This: Jamie Dimon, the chairman and chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, wants to chat to your ex before hiring you — and says not recruiting the right person has tripped him up in the past. - Financial News

Biden accidentally read teleprompter cue.

Softbank identified as the Nasdaq whale.

Pact to reduce China supply dependence.

Fintech partnerships shaking up finance.

The laptop shortage becoming a problem.

Market Moving Headline: The Federal Reserve’s available tools, such as expanding its monthly asset purchases, aren’t the best methods at this point for ensuring the U.S. economy returns to steady growth, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said on Monday. - Reuters