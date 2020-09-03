Fintech Focus For September 4, 2020

Quote Of The Day: The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting. - Sun Tzu

Fintech Movers: By eliminating the need for a trust-based model, Bitcoin is calling into question the current foundation of economic organizations and is paving the way for a more predictable financial system. - Ark Invest

Truelayer and Freetrade launch a partnership.

CFTC approves LedgerX to clear derivatives.

Nasdaq introduced the Mini OMXS30 futures.

AccessFintech, JPM team on payments tech.

Revolut expands crypto services to Australia.

RealPage buys real estate startup IoT Stratis.

BoE floats ecosystem of stablecoins, CBDCs.

Regulator calls for an overhaul of MiFID rules.

Auxmoney raises funding for loan market tech.

Eurex expanded functionality of RFQ platform.

AmEx adds Pay Over Time to business cards.

Jiko eyes purchase Mid Central National Bank.

Watch For This: Billionaire hedge fund titan Daniel Loeb is prepping clients for a potential coronavirus vaccine as soon as the end of 2020. - Financial News

Are China, Korea dominating AI innovation?

Financial transaction tax now back into focus.

Trump eyes review to defund anarchist cities.

How to fix a crappy Comcast WiFi connection.

Pelosi: Salon visit was a setup, eyes apology.

Facebook blocks political ads before election.

Assault on Hong Kong extends to language.

Starlink beta underway, speeds at 100Mbps.

Myst AI grows forecasting-as-a-service offer.

Market Moving Headline: Europe’s main financial watchdog warned that strong gains posted by stock markets across the region could be unsustainable, with investors urged to brace themselves for further turmoil as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. - Financial News