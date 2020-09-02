Fintech Focus For September 3, 2020

Quote Of The Day: If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door. - Milton Berle

Fintech Movers: Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem has amassed at least 166 startups and protocols across 12 verticals, which The Block has mapped out. - Block

Bitfinex adds new perpetual contracts.

How to earn 7% on savings with Save.

Concern over NYSE direct-listing plan.

Insurtech firm PasarPolis raises $54M.

Amazon intros new pay at pump tech.

Coinbase shuffles board ahead of IPO.

MX ships a new open finance product.

Varo saved customers $100M in fees.

Brex teams with SAP Concur on B2B.

Plaid intros real-time account updates.

Neon digital bank taps $300M for tech.

Latin American fintech sees expansion.

Coinbase and Square eye lending tech.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is Interactive Brokers, a U.S.-based brokerage.

Watch For This: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to issue an order temporarily halting residential evictions until Dec. 31. - CDC

How to find opportunities in a recession.

Careful walking. You could get bricked.

Dave Portnoy breaks down his trading.

UK to jumpstart the restaurant industry.

Minnesota cops can seize and sell cars.

Market Moving Headline: Popularity on Robinhood is not predictive of price changes, but it is predictive of what will make the headlines. - Dollars And Data