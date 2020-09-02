Fintech Focus For September 3, 2020
Quote Of The Day: If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door. - Milton Berle
Fintech Movers: Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem has amassed at least 166 startups and protocols across 12 verticals, which The Block has mapped out. - Block
- Bitfinex adds new perpetual contracts.
- How to earn 7% on savings with Save.
- Concern over NYSE direct-listing plan.
- Insurtech firm PasarPolis raises $54M.
- Amazon intros new pay at pump tech.
- Coinbase shuffles board ahead of IPO.
- MX ships a new open finance product.
- Varo saved customers $100M in fees.
- Brex teams with SAP Concur on B2B.
- Plaid intros real-time account updates.
- Neon digital bank taps $300M for tech.
- Latin American fintech sees expansion.
- Coinbase and Square eye lending tech.
Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:
Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.
Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event, this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.
Today's disruptive innovator is Interactive Brokers, a U.S.-based brokerage.
For a chance to make your mark on the future of innovation and be featured in this newsletter, check out our Global Fintech Awards!
Watch For This: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to issue an order temporarily halting residential evictions until Dec. 31. - CDC
- How to find opportunities in a recession.
- Careful walking. You could get bricked.
- Dave Portnoy breaks down his trading.
- UK to jumpstart the restaurant industry.
- Minnesota cops can seize and sell cars.
Market Moving Headline: Popularity on Robinhood is not predictive of price changes, but it is predictive of what will make the headlines. - Dollars And Data
- How corporate bonds react to earnings.
- TikTok buyers pursue 4 options for talks.
- Rocket Companies posts quarterly profit.
- These 74 S&P stocks hit all-time records.
- US court rejects Oracle JEDI challenge.
- Tesla’s share-sale plan boosts its bonds.
- Airbnb gave a no to Bill Ackman’s SPAC.
- Fed Survey: Recovery slow and uneven.
- United Airlines furloughs 16,370 workers.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Airbnb Amazon Bill Ackman Bitfinex Brex CDC CoinbaseFintech