Fintech Focus For September 2, 2020

Quote Of The Day: Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier. - Mother Teresa

Fintech Movers: Two community leaders from Oakland, California, with backgrounds in real estate and impact investing launched a new investment platform Tuesday to provide capital and technical assistance to Black-owned businesses. - Crunchbase

Republic lets you invest like the 2%.

AmEx to offer SMBs flex payments.

SGX completes digital bond issue.

Saudi exchange taps Nasdaq tech.

Alpha Bank intros compliance tech.

BlockFi hires former Intermex Exec.

AccessFintech extends JPM collab.

Automic provides Australian IPOs.

IBKR furthers sustainable investing.

InComm, Current team on deposits.

Bank of America refines mobile app.

Credit Suisse latest SIX participant.

Wells Fargo intros digital payments.

Bloomberg, CFETS team on bonds.

Making money off of Libra with ads.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is TAS Market Profile, a provider of auction analysis tools.

For a chance to make your mark on the future of innovation and be featured in this newsletter, check out our Global Fintech Awards!

Watch For This: The FBI has warned Chicago-area law enforcement that nearly three-dozen street gangs "have formed a pact to 'shoot on-site any cop that has a weapon drawn on any subject in public’.” - ZeroHedge

Market Moving Headline: Over the past year, Netflix has attempted to expand its appeal in part by making a title or two free to non-paying users in select markets. Now the American giant is extending this test to users across the globe — with a larger free catalog. - TechCrunch