Fintech Focus For August 31, 2020

Quote Of The Day: Life is a succession of lessons which must be lived to be understood. - Ralph Waldo Emerson

Fintech Movers: Banks have something most technologists don’t have enough of: Banks have domain expertise. Technologists tend to discount the exchange value of domain knowledge. And that’s a mistake. - TechCrunch

Amazon gets into financial services.

Refining your real estate technology.

Sterling Trading will expand globally.

DOJ’s antitrust chief talks blockchain.

MEMX has updated rollout schedule.

BBVA builds gender-neutral chatbot.

SweepCast intros order flow insights.

Stratify raises $4.9M for budget tech.

Virus drives surveillance tech spend.

Mastercard aims for touchless tech.

Barclays eyes digital token category.

Nationwide implements Speed Layer.

Railsbank buying Wirecard Solutions.

Nerdwallet bought Know Your Money.

Habi eyes real estate tech expansion.

FTX bought portfolio tracker Blockfolio.

Clearwater to roll out modules for tech.

FinTech Collective funds Fondeadora.

Watch For This: The government in Beijing has grown increasingly irritated over the massive amounts of illegal funds flowing into gambling outside the country through online gaming and video streaming and has launched a series of crackdowns. - Asia Sentinel

Rethinking Australia’s defense, security.

Social media thought to censor views.

You can use GoPro Hero as a webcam.

Hedge fund managers are raising fees.

25 of the best colleges for your money.

Next transformation for capital markets.

Musk trots out pigs in Neuralink demo.

Success factors in age of open banking.

Tesla the target of a ransomware attack.

It’s okay to put your dream job on hold.

McCormick eyes Bridgewater’s recovery.

Disrupting Bloomberg’s share of market.

Market Moving Headline: In light of short-term, momentum-driven activity and poor structure on both sides of the market, the risks for a near-term correction have increased. That said, heavily-weighted index constituents are still in an uptrend and all sectors saw gains. As of now, the path of least resistance is still up. - Benzinga