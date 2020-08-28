Fintech Focus Roundup For August 29, 2020

Public Investing App Raises Funds

What Happened: Public, a commission-free and fractional trading investment app backed by Will Smith’s Dreamers VC and NFL star J.J. Watt, among others, formally announced professor and entrepreneur Scott Galloway made an investment in the company.

Why Does It Matter: Galloway joins as an outspoken advocate for the democratization of investing. His investment in Public will allow the company to strategically build out its next generation of modern investing tools which unlock access to investing for all.

Helios Separates Tone From Voice In Earnings Calls

What's The Problem: Earnings Calls are incredibly important because they provide shareholders and analysts with context surrounding a company’s prospects.

The problem with earnings calls: it’s easy to conceal the subconscious.

What's The Solution: Founded in 2017, Helios is a fintech specializing in alpha generation insights derived from human language and emotion. The company is a pioneer in voice analysis for systematic investment, unlocking access to tools sought by government intelligence agencies and large investment entities.

How TiiCKER Unlocks Access To Stock Perks

What Happened: Launched in 2020, TiiCKER is a fintech specializing in investor relations. The company's intelligent software platform verifies, engages, and rewards shareholders with stock perks and zero-commission trading.

What Does It Mean: In the simplest way possible: TiiCKER allows shareholders the opportunity to invest and engage with brands through shareholder perks. The company’s goal is to allow consumers to discover public companies and brands that they love, and for companies to connect directly with consumers and shareholders.

Raise Helps You Save Money, Earn Rewards

What Is The Problem: In many homes are drawers filled with unused gift cards. The problem with unused gift cards: consumers waste millions.

What Is The Solution: Founded in 2010, Raise is a fintech specializing in payments. The company offers consumers a marketplace where they can buy and sell unwanted gift cards, as well as a contactless method to pay for everyday purchases in-store or online.

Meet Quant Data's Option Order Flow Tool

What Is The Problem: Technology has reduced information asymmetry for investors. The problem with technology: it can be difficult to access due to cost.

What Is The Solution: Founded in 2020, QuantData is a fintech specializing in low-cost access to option order flow. The company’s core product portfolio includes option order-flow, real-time news, sentiment tracking, and charting.

RobustWealth Streamlines Financial Planning

What Happened: In light of the digital transformation and gamification of investing and wealth management, financial services providers honed in on low-cost, visually appealing, and easy-to-use tools. One provider of such tools is RobustWealth.

Who Are They: Founded in 2015 and acquired by Principal Financial Group in 2018, RobustWealth is a fintech specializing in vertically-integrated, digital wealth management technology. The company’s mission is to enable individuals the ability to manage their entire financial life in one spot digitally.

How To Beat The Suits And Ties

What Happened: Alongside the COVID-19 coronavirus lockdowns, participation in financial markets rocketed, sparking interest in resources that provide added trading insights. One solution is option order flow, an often costly resource.

What's The Solution: Founded in 2020, SweepCast is a fintech specializing in low-cost option order flow analysis tools. In the simplest way possible: SweepCast is a provider of bare-bones alerts on unusual options activity.