Fintech Focus For August 28, 2020

Fintech Movers: The US SEC approved the proposed Discretionary Limit, or D-Limit, order type from exchange operator IEX Group as three new exchanges are also slated to launch within the next month. - Markets Media

How TiiCKER unlocks stock perks.

How Raise helps save you money.

Fidelity launches first Bitcoin Fund.

Ally teams with Mastercard’s Vyze.

Finco brings AI, data to real estate.

BNY links API to Cais and iCapital.

Nubank fintech raised $300 million.

BlueCrest is now live at CDSClear.

QuantConnect pushes accessibility.

BBVA to test softPOS payment tech.

Alfi tackles government agreements.

Archax to create new product range.

Toshiba eyes contactless checkout.

Esusu taps $2M for credit inequality.

Delta intros calendar spread trading.

Klarna saw its losses rise sevenfold.

BlockFi taps CF for lending product.

Bison grows Coinbase partnership.

Frontier locks $1.85M for DeFi tech.

Watch For This: Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank has changed how it views trade-off between lower unemployment and higher inflation. - WSJ

Tesla autopilot crashes into cop car.

UK pays people isolating from virus.

AI as a blueprint for fintech startups.

Exchanges become conglomerates.

Budgeting during uncertain periods.

Gulf hurricane disrupts food system.

Guide: Building a platform company.

Market Moving Headline: 84% of S&P companies reported actual EPS above estimated EPS--the highest percentage since FactSet began tracking. - FactSet