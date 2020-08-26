Fintech Focus For August 27, 2020

Quote Of The Day: Life is ours to be spent, not to be saved. - D.H. Lawrence

Fintech Movers: A lot of acceleration has been observed within the solutions and advisory groups within the asset management community, as well as trends towards shifting assets under management to an outsourced CIO, and so forth. - Factset

Helios eyes alpha from earnings calls.

Public welcomes Galloway investment.

Ally partners with Mastercard’s Vyze.

SEC adopted accredited investor rules.

Truist to overcome payment roadblocks.

Amazon pushes autonomous checkout.

Fidelity executives filed for a BTC fund.

Discover, Car IQ partner on payments.

QuickPay rolled out a payment method.

N26 finally hit 500K US customer mark.

Binance launches DeFi index contracts.

Zembles debuted identification platform.

Stem secured $10M for artist payments.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is Vestwell, a turnkey platform for financial advisors and companies.

For a chance to make your mark on the future of innovation and be featured in this newsletter, check out our Global Fintech Awards!

Watch For This: More than eight months after Covid-19 emerged in the industrial hub of 11 million, Wuhan is, perhaps more emphatically than anywhere else, moving into a post-virus future. - Bloomberg

2020 the year crypto goes mainstream.

Tesla eyes to block performance hacks.

The 2020 influencer marketing tip sheet.

The best way to teach kids during virus.

JPM tells recruits to come to the office.

Startups are flooding the public market.

US pushes AI and quantum computing.

What does insider trading tell investors.

Market Moving Headline: In June we saw put interest leading in the top tech names, but over the past two months we’ve see call open interest gap well over put open interest. - SpotGamma