Fintech Focus For August 26, 2020

Quote Of The Day: Nobody wants to fly across the country for a two hour meeting when you can do it just as well on Zoom. - James Altucher

Fintech Movers: The main challenge Central American fintech faces is a lack of tech infrastructure and knowhow. That’s why social impact funds are important players here. IDB Invest recently poured almost US$40 million in a debt round into Cuscastlan which elsewhere may have been covered by the market. - Contxto

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is Fidelity, a holistic provider of wealth management and investing tools.

Watch For This: The coronavirus has intensified a pre-existing debate about the future of megacities, and whether the concentration of so much population and economic activity in a few large centres is desirable. - Reuters

Market Moving Headline: One measure with mixed indications: job listings on Indeed.com, which are down 20% from 2019. While that figure deteriorated from the prior week for the first time since May, it’s improved considerably from its pandemic trough, when it was 39% lower. - Bloomberg