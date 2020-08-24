Fintech Focus For August 25, 2020

Quote Of The Day: Dreaming, after all, is a form of planning. - Gloria Steinem

Fintech Movers: A digital currency could also help the Fed implement monetary policy by setting interest rates on consumers' accounts holding the digital currency — analysts say this also could be a more efficient way for the Fed to institute negative interest rates to boost consumption and inflation. - Axios

Wave to launch new bond execution tech.

JPM eyes 2021 launch for UK digital bank.

The Bank of Ireland launched Google Pay.

Ping An eyes deals on digital banking shift.

ICE will increase mortgage securitizations.

Commonstock lands $9M for investing app.

SEC proposes data security enhancement.

Analysis: Qatar’s solarized fintech strategy.

Paymentology intros a credit card platform.

Radius, Currencycloud team on payments.

USPS, JPM discuss postal bank services.

Chainalysis teams with Aussie crypto firms.

Orca will launch an investing app in the UK.

4U grows market for currency engagement.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is eOption, a platform for trading.

For a chance to make your mark on the future of innovation and be featured in this newsletter, check out our Global Fintech Awards !

Watch For This: Fueled by recent protests, some school districts are ending contracts with local law enforcement and instead turning to private security officers and counselors. - CityLab

Metro ridership increases to pre-virus level.

Bankers felt overworked during lockdown.

Startup Irys seeks to digitize governments.

Citadel Securities expanded to Singapore.

Shooting of Jacob Blake is a wake-up call.

Market Moving Headline: Salesforce.com, Amgen and Honeywell will become a part of the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average index on Aug. 31, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Monday. - Reuters