Fintech Focus For August 21, 2020

Insurtech startups are adding pressure to traditional insurance outfits in Asia Pacific (APAC) and beyond – both will likely need cloud adoption to survive long-term.

Aiera, EventVestor partner on intelligence.

Plum intros rewards program for shopping.

Paystand hits 1000% growth in payments.

Fintech sector needs a common taxonomy.

eToro launched cloud computing portfolio.

Igloo lands partnership for microinsurance.

Marcus offers buy now, pay later on flights.

ASC seeks participants for mobile projects.

Virtual trading floor is closer than you think.

Square data shows rise of payments tech.

Nationwide is using conversational AI tech.

Goldman to offer clearing via ForexClear.

bitFlyer USA launches exchange in Hawaii.

ProspectTech launches identity technology.

Chris Christie eyes real estate technology.

Wearable tech enters the fight against virus.

How JPMorgan messed up the repo market.

Game of Thrones star invests in air quality.

Remember the ‘90s? Don’t long for a return.

If you don't have direct access to these liquidity providers, you're missing out on a lot of the market. Their aggregation of order flow also means they know the direction in which the retail segment is pushing particular names. Thus they are gaining an advantage from seeing the flows coming through their pipes.