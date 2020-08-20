Get To Know Your Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Nominee: Echofin

Focused on speed and performance, Echofin is a communications platform for financial teams. Top investors, signal providers and financial educators use Echofin to improve their trading strategies through the company’s all-in-one communications platform.

Echofin allows teams to exchange messages, send files and post market analysis. Users can enrich their workflow within Echofin’s desktop or mobile app that features a curated list of custom and 3rd party widgets that appear alongside the chat timeline.

Echofin has been featured on TechCrunch, Finance Magnates, Product Hunt, CBInsights and Forex Crunch.

Features and Capabilities

Echofin delivers a robust set of features that reflect the feedback and preferences of its customers, including:

Multi-Chatroom view that lets users display several direct and group message chatrooms in columns that can be organized through a simple drag-and-drop interface

Pre-structured Signal Delivery that allows teams to send trading signals back and forth in customizable formats that team members can then comment on

Market Analysis and Insights from users throughout the platform that can be shared among teams

Team Pinboards that team members can use to announce important messages that need to be broadcast to the entire team

Personal Bookmarks

Team Branding to customize chatrooms

Where Traders Meet®

Recently, Echofin announced that it has officially trade-marked its slogan “Where Traders Meet”. The fintech firm has used this slogan since its inception. It also launched a new and innovative version of its platform. The update includes a user interface that supports several team chatrooms on the screen at once.

