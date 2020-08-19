Get To Know Your Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Nominee: Diversyfund

Diversyfund was started to make sustainable wealth-building tools available to everyday investors. The investment platform gives you 24/7 access to their product offerings and educational services.

Investors with high-income have long since had the privilege to diversify their assets beyond stock and bonds. With Diversyfund, anyone can invest in high-quality real estate properties and build wealth.

To open an account on Diversyfund, you will need to deposit a minimum of $500. Diversyfund does not charge you a management fee. This allows investors to easily diversify their portfolio with a good mix of profitable investments.

History of Diversyfund

Diversyfund was established in 2014. It was started with the intention of making real estate investing affordable to people from any class of society. By 2018, the company was qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The online investment platform was launched in 2019. The initial investment options included a portfolio of real-estate properties for $2,500. In the same year, Diversyfund managed to obtain permission from SEC to lower the minimum investment price to $500 on the platform.

You can generate income on Diversyfund in two ways: from the sale of a property, or dividends from regular rent payments.

Monthly Growth in Returns on Diversyfund

Diversyfund Reaches 100,000 Customers

Recently, the investment platform reached a total number of 100,000 account holders. The newly launched mobile app had a significant role in achieving this milestone. It also purchased four brand new multifamily properties in 2020.

