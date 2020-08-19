Get To Know Your Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Nominee: Bambu

Bambu is a Singapore-based B2B fintech company that offers white-labeled wealth management solutions to firms around the world, including HSBC Bank, Franklin Templeton, Peak 6, and Connect. The company recently announced a Series B funding round of $10 million.



These fintech products include:

Bambu GO

Bambu GO is a robo-advisor. The platform is customizable and features an integrated dashboard. It also has 24/7 support on Amazon Web Services.

Bambu BUILD

Bambu BUILD is a robo advisor with advanced wealth management tools. It has private and public cloud hosting options as well as multilingual compatibility.

The robo advisor gives you unfiltered access to its API library. The application is integrated with leading brokers and payment gateways. Bambu BUILD is suitable for banks, asset managers, digital disruptors and insurance companies.

Intelligent Advisor

Intelligent Advisor is a single dashboard that collects and crunches Big Data to find investment opportunities. These data points are translated into actionable items on the dashboard. Intelligent Advisor is suitable for banks and asset managers.

Portfolio Builder

Portfolio Builder lets you make informed financial decisions. The interactive interface allows its customers to explain asset diversification through visuals. You can retrieve price data, view recommendations, and backtest strategies on the platform. Portfolio Builder is suitable for CEOs, fund managers, investment advisors and investment analysts.

