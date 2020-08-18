Fintech Focus For August 19, 2020

Quote Of The Day: Central bank independence? Gone. - Ben Melkman

Fintech Movers: Despite all the talk surrounding digital transformation and the changes that coronavirus has spurred on, not all traditional banks have achieved full digital transformation. - Banking Dive

Wealth Builders taps Benzinga’s data team.

StockHoot added data, AI analytics to app.

Samsung, Curve Pay Card launches in UK.

FIS launches a banking subscription model.

ICE reduces size of NYSE FANG+ index.

Tickeron launches new AI trading feature.

Barclays launches NDF algos on BARX.

Citi takes stake in data tech firm Solidatus.

FXCM partners with Centroid over risk tech.

Ant Group plans for consumer finance firm.

EU approves Mastercard takeover of Nets.

Dutchie $35M Series B to help with growth.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the fintech space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter highlights disruptive innovators working to create positive and diverse change in financial services.

Today's disruptive innovator is Winjit Technologies, a software and consulting company.

For a chance to make your mark on the future of innovation and be featured in this newsletter, check out our Global Fintech Awards !

Watch For This: Maintenance work likely led to the explosion of a large cache of ammonium nitrate that devastated a large part of the Lebanese capital last week, a U.S. government assessment concluded, according to a person familiar with the matter. - WSJ

USPS files patent for blockchain voting tech.

Virus devastated farmworker living spaces.

OneTrust the No.1 fastest growing company.

Musk’s SpaceX raises $1.9B in new funding.

Trump will pardon a “very important” person.

Market Moving Headline: The job losses from small-business closings as of July are down from a peak of 10.7 million as of April, suggesting reopenings helped propel the better-than-expected employment reports of recent months. - Bloomberg