Fintech Focus For August 18, 2020



Quote Of The Day: There's no evidence of a V-shaped spike in animal spirits commensurate with near record-high equity indices. - John Hill

Fintech Movers: Acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks said Thursday he thinks banks will be connecting to blockchain the way they are connecting to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) network in three to five years. - Banking Dive

D1 Capital leads Robinhood investment.

Kabbage acquired by American Express.

Allya closes $1.4M for savings technology.

Small Exchange intros new tech futures.

Future FinTech enters digital bank sector.

New Clearpool owner pushes innovation.

TD launches integrated payment offering.

Intuit targets the small business recovery.

Riskalyze intros new advisor technology.

Watch For This: The Trump administration on Monday finalized a plan to allow oil and gas drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. - Reuters

Fake AI-generated blog fools thousands.

California to pass nation’s first wealth tax.

The plan to virus test all people every day.

USPS removing mailboxes due to volume.

Market Moving Headline: Federal Housing Administration mortgages -- the affordable path to homeownership for many first-time buyers, minorities and low-income Americans -- now have the highest delinquency rate in at least four decades. - Bloomberg