Fintech Focus For August 17, 2020

Fintech Movers: Conversational AI or chatbot technology is proving a key technology, enabling customers to interact with their banks anytime, any place. - Tech Wire

JPM to lead Consensys note raise.

Vela, IPC expand data partnership.

Fiserv wins deal from Federal Bank.

InFirst selects NuPoint for solutions.

BMO builds an API for QuickBooks.

Kona expands its machine learning.

1inch launches AMM Mooniswap.

Fidelity launches Bond Beacon tech.

Cube closes $5M round for software.

Boston Fed, MIT partner on CBDC.

Coinbase to enter the lending space.

Watch For This: Cities across America are weighing whether to reduce or redirect spending on police. Some, with backing from mayors and city councils, are already undertaking efforts to do so, as protesters in their streets call for “defunding.” - WSJ

FBI resistance lawyer pleads guilty.

Michigan eyes autonomous roads.

Market for algorithms sees rebound.

Lacking ETF trade tech cuts growth.

Trump orders ByteDance to divest.

NASA, SpaceX target 10/23 launch.

Market Moving Headline: The S&P 500 traditionally trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16x. But with interest rates near zero, the P/E ratio should trade at a 50% premium (24x) or higher (all things being equal, a higher P/E = higher stock price). - The Hustle