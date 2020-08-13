Fintech Focus For August 14, 2020

Daily Perspective: The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing. - Walt Disney

Fintech Movers: Spending on e-commerce platforms will be three times more in the next five years, with digital consumers in Southeast Asia expected to spend an average of $390 in 2025, up from the $125 ... right now. - Tech Wire

Trucking insurance market rebuilds.

CME launches NDX volatility futures.

Robinhood trade volume beats rivals.

Cred.ai introduced its Unicorn Card.

JPM: Large shift to electronic trade.

Betterment leads fintech inclusivity.

Apple, Epic square off on payments.

Mastercard fuels fintech innovation.

DeskTrading mobile platform debuts.

Citi outlines 5-year finance goals.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter will highlight one disruptive innovator working to create positive and diverse change in the financial services space.

Today's disruptive innovation is You Invest by J.P. Morgan, a platform for research and investing.

For a chance to make your mark on the future of innovation and be featured in this newsletter, check out our Global Fintech Awards !

Watch Out For This: CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza implied that Joe Biden would “step aside” for his vice presidential pick, Sen. Kamala Harris, hinting that Biden will not finish his presidential term if he wins in November. - ZeroHedge

Yale was accused of discriminating.

Google is testing domain-only URLs.

US won’t accept Russian vaccine help.

Tech stimulating Malaysia’s recovery.

Ship still stuck off of the Georgia coast.

How to beat institutions, Hedge funds.

Graphic from Visual Capitalist.

Market Moving Headline: China’s top banking regulatory official said on Thursday that the country’s banks have to deal with 3.4 trillion yuan (US$489.5 billion) worth of non-performing loans in 2020 – flagging a big risk for the banking system in the world’s second-largest economy. - SCMP