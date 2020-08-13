Mastercard Fuels Disruptive Innovation, Expands Fintech Portfolio

Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA), as part of an effort to help startups grow their businesses and scale, formally announced the expansion of its Accelerate fintech portfolio, adding new startups and partners in blockchain, open-banking, financial inclusion, and carbon footprint to the Start Path program and Engage network.

As part of a vision to support emerging brands in the rapid digital transformation, Mastercard is building on its core competency by adding entrepreneurs to its award-winning startup engagement program, Start Path, and more technology partners to its Engage network.

Participants will have access to expert engineers and specialists that can help deploy new services that meet evolving consumer standards.

"With the dramatic shift towards digital payments, the rise of open banking and the growth of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, there's never been a more exciting time to be an innovator in fintech,” said Ken Moore, Executive Vice President and Head of Mastercard Labs.

“Mastercard is thrilled to partner with some of the world’s most innovative startups to transform the future of commerce."

Overall, the development serves to strengthen Mastercard’s presence in the fintech space while cementing and building the future of finance for all.

