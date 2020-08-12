Fintech Focus For August 13, 2020

Daily Perspective: Accept my money, or die. - Kublai Khan

Fintech Movers: I wouldn't be surprised to see exchanges charging for [crypto] data ... like exchanges used to not charge for data in U.S. equities. - Ronan Ryan

Huntington selects BillGo as partner.

Cash App tests new borrowing tech.

TradingScreen, Imagine partner up.

SimCorp launches Dimension tech.

BlackRock, T.Rowe invest in Trumid.

Lending fintech SuperSim raised $5M.

Nacha adds Visa to Phixius program.

BondEvalue, Northern Trust eye DLT.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter will highlight one disruptive innovator working to create positive and diverse change in the financial services space.

Today's disruptive innovator is Robinhood, a leader in free trading.

For a chance to make your mark on the future of innovation and be featured in this newsletter, check out our Global Fintech Awards!

Watch Out For This: A federal appeals court is letting investors keep roughly $1 billion they received from Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. after its 2008 bankruptcy filing triggered the liquidation of dozens of collateralized debt obligations. - WSJ

Retail chains abandon Manhattan, NY.

Jamie Dimon: PPP saved 35M jobs.

Lessons from Buffett’s annual letters.

Startups over-prepared for pandemic.

COVID and the escape room industry.

Don’t use Chrome Store for extensions.

Market Moving Headline: Analysts at the BlackRock Investment Institute announced they were raising their holdings of European equities to overweight, citing "the region’s robust public health infrastructure and a galvanized policy response." - Axios