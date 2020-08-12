Fintech Focus For August 13, 2020
Daily Perspective: Accept my money, or die. - Kublai Khan
Fintech Movers: I wouldn't be surprised to see exchanges charging for [crypto] data ... like exchanges used to not charge for data in U.S. equities. - Ronan Ryan
- Huntington selects BillGo as partner.
- Cash App tests new borrowing tech.
- TradingScreen, Imagine partner up.
- SimCorp launches Dimension tech.
- BlackRock, T.Rowe invest in Trumid.
- Lending fintech SuperSim raised $5M.
- Nacha adds Visa to Phixius program.
- BondEvalue, Northern Trust eye DLT.
Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:
Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.
Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event, this newsletter will highlight one disruptive innovator working to create positive and diverse change in the financial services space.
Today's disruptive innovator is Robinhood, a leader in free trading.
For a chance to make your mark on the future of innovation and be featured in this newsletter, check out our Global Fintech Awards!
Watch Out For This: A federal appeals court is letting investors keep roughly $1 billion they received from Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. after its 2008 bankruptcy filing triggered the liquidation of dozens of collateralized debt obligations. - WSJ
- Retail chains abandon Manhattan, NY.
- Jamie Dimon: PPP saved 35M jobs.
- Lessons from Buffett’s annual letters.
- Startups over-prepared for pandemic.
- COVID and the escape room industry.
- Don’t use Chrome Store for extensions.
Market Moving Headline: Analysts at the BlackRock Investment Institute announced they were raising their holdings of European equities to overweight, citing "the region’s robust public health infrastructure and a galvanized policy response." - Axios
