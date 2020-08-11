Beaxy Pushes Innovation, Releases Trender For Mobile, Technical Analysis Signals

Beaxy, a next-generation digital asset exchange, released Trender, a Tinder-like technical insights tool, for both iOS and Android, within the Beaxy app.

What Happened?

Beaxy is a holistic platform for intelligent digital currency trading. The firm’s core product portfolio includes trading tools, fiat on- and off-ramps, custody, as well as loyalty and rewards programs.

As part of a vision to further democratize access to digital markets, Beaxy introduced Trender, a swipe-based trading app.

“Imagine a version of Tinder where you get high-probability suggestions on what your match wants to hear,” said Bay Abbott, Co-President at Beaxy. “Trender is that for trading. It does more than match you with trades – it enables you to brilliantly close deal after deal by providing you with AI-powered signals based on proven predictive methods. Becoming a professional trader takes years of hard work. With Trender, you can trade like a professional with one informed swipe.”

The development means traders have access to high-probability, actionable trade ideas; Trender reduces research, learning, and technical analysis of traditional finance into easy-to-digest pieces of content.

“If you like what you see, you swipe right. It’ll pop up with an order confirmation screen. You choose how much you want to buy or sell, and execute your order right there,” said Nick Murphy, Co-President at Beaxy. “If you don’t want to take the trade, swipe left to the next one.”

Why It Matters?

Overall, the new tool delivers on Beaxy’s commitment to reducing information asymmetry.

“Markets have been historically for the more elite and wealthy members of society,” said Brian Peterson, Chairman of the Board at Beaxy Exchange. “A few retail level applications have come along to change that, like Robinhood–but only in recent years. More innovative and easy-to-use products can and must be developed to allow greater access globally to financial markets.”

Beaxy increases access and leverages AI-powered technical analysis technologies to make trading as streamlined and rewarding as possible.

To learn more about trading smart with Beaxy, click here.