Fintech Focus For August 10, 2020

Daily Perspective: Only the paranoid survive. - Andy Grove

Fintech Movers: Goldman Sachs is seriously considering its own cryptocurrency, possibly a stablecoin, as it significantly expands its digital assets team and appoints a new head to spearhead efforts. - Coindesk

Capital markets DLT on cusp of acceleration.

Eurex expands in Taiwan with new futures.

Giving credit where credit is due: Robinhood.

One Inc has acquired Invenger Technologies.

Brazilian Stock Exchange, Avelacom connect.

Quantum Group acquires Tail rewards app.

Nasdaq, Trumid collaborate on bond trading.

RBC to pump up AI models with new platform.

Grayscale files trust for reporting company status.

REDD raises $5.8M to expand research offer.

Evolve hits $1B assets under management.

SoFi introduced a financial assistance program.

Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Spotlight:

Every year Benzinga, a leading news and data platform, holds the Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

Ahead of the November 10, 2020 event , this newsletter will highlight one disruptive innovator working to create positive and diverse change in the financial services space.

Today's disruptive innovator is Webull, a commission-free trading platform for the engaged investor.

For a chance to make your mark on the future of innovation and be featured in this newsletter, check out our Global Fintech Awards !

Watch Out For This: The world’s most successful people, from Ray Dalio to Warren Buffett, are not necessarily leagues above the rest of us in raw intelligence – they have simply developed and applied better mental models of how the world works, and they use these principles to filter their thoughts, decisions, strategies, and execution. - Visual Capitalist

Your essential revenue software stack.

NY Attorney General to dissolve NRA.

1/3 renters will miss August payments.

Trump sidesteps Congress on stimulus.

US uncovers most sophisticated tunnel.

17 cars available for less than $20,000.

The COVID virus and going to school.

Twitter froze @TeamTrump’s account.

Image from Visual Capitalist.

Market Moving Headline: U.S. companies’ profit growth forecasts for the next five years are still intact, according to Refinitiv data, suggesting that the impact inflicted on companies by the coronavirus pandemic is likely to be more fleeting than that in previous crises. - Reuters